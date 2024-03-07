A young man amazed internet users after he participated in the before and after makeup challenge

The boy took to his TikTok, showing how he looked before the transformation and after

The online community reacted to the clip, with many impressed and applauding him for his skills

A young man participated in the transition challenge and wowed Mzansi. Images: @honeycrew4/ TikTok, @Marco VDM

Source: UGC

A young boy sent a shockwave through social media when he participated in the transition challenge.

In the video posted by @honeycrew4 on TikTok, he can be seen as himself, but after a few seconds, he captured himself in a makeup and wig. The boy looked utterly different.

He was all dolled up. One could not tell if the person he appeared as in the beginning was still the same person they were seeing seconds later.

The challenge has been making rounds with several people participating. It is a before-and-after makeup challenge. A person shows themselves with no makeup and shows themselves with makeup on.

Boy stuns netizens with transformation

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the boy's transition

The video garnered over 2.2 million views, with many online users stunned by the transformation.

@Kealeboga Ditshabe stanned:

"Wait!!! is it the same person!???? what!!! I didn't expect this transition "

@Lil Ice Boy was impressed:

"This boy is going viral soon keep it bro."

dara⭐️ commented:

"The scream that I just scrumed now ."

@savagebullet wanted more content:

"Tutorial on this video please."

@neri could not believe:

"Wait, what?."

@Stephanie said:

"Bro took 'Don't let them know your next move' too far."

@unclepickle was in disbilief:

"I'm shook."

Schoolboy shows off makeup tutorial

In another story, Briefly News reported about a talented young man who showed off a little makeup tutorial before going to school.

The clip posted on TikTok by @makeupbyty_ shows the schoolboy demonstrating a quick yet detailed 'get ready with me' makeup tutorial of a typical look he'd rock to school.

From the brows, foundation, concealer and false eyelashes to all the blending, he shows off the various products he uses and how he applies them to his face to achieve a beautifully done face before he needs to leave for school.

Source: Briefly News