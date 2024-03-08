A man took to his TikTok account and showed how poor and broken the public hospital service is

In the video, the young gent pretended to be a patient at a public hospital where he experienced the poorest of help

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing and others saying this is a real issue that needs to be addressed

A man showed the poor service citizens must deal with daily in public hospitals. Images: @PixelChatchers/ Getty Images, @yung_earn/ Instagram

One TikTokker took to his account and shed light on the daily struggles that people face in public hospitals.

@yungearn found a funny way to demonstrate the shuttered system in public hospitals. In the clip, he pretends to be a very sick patient. He went to a public hospital where he was told to wait for a doctor.

After three hours, he was called in. The doctor asked him what was wrong. After telling him, he was told to go to the waiting area again. Without being attended to, after five hours, he was asked to come back the following day as there were no doctors on duty anymore.

The next day, it's the same process. He was told to go to take an X-ray. He was told that his appointment was in three months. He came back after those months and was told that his results would be back in five months.

The guy said that government hospitals will make you wish you had the money for private hospitals.

"Public Hospitals are like Advertisements for Medical Aid ."

Man shows poor service in SA's public hospitals

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 500k views, with many online users finding the video funny and bashing the government for poor services in the same breath.

@QueenKaren shared:

"Public hospital and Home Affairs. The worst part about public hospital is 70% of patients are not even South African!!!"

@lovely lovey pointed:

"We laugh but this is serious."

@Bells felt it:

"How accurate is this."

@Chantelle said:

"Government hospitals they do not care about the people."

Public hospital ignores patience

