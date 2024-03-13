Social media user has impressed netizens with her woodworking skills, which left peeps speechless

In the TikTok video, the woman showcased how she remodelled her wall slats, and many loved it

The online community was fascinated by the woman's work of art and creativity as they flooded her comments section to gush over her work

A woman shared how she transformed her living room all on her own in a viral TikTok video, and netizens love it.

A South African lady unveiled her DIY skills in a TikTok video, and people were impressed. Image:@lesego_nana

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her DIY skill

A TikTok clip posted by @lesego_nana on the video platform has gathered over 280K views, thousands of likes and many comments. As the video began, the young lady showed off her wall slats, which were placed on the floor. While the video continued, she unveiled how she put it all together while sipping her cold savanna drink.

At the end of the clip, @lesego_nana showcased how she placed her wall slats on her wall close to her TV screen, and it looked stunning.

Watch the video below:

SA was impressed with the young lady's woodwork

People were amazed by the lady's woodwork as they flooded her comment section praising her for her creativity, while others asked her to plug them home deco items.

Boitumelo Pula said:

"Yabona this one? Definitely gonna try and tag you sisi. Siyabonga nge plug."

Bubbl68 asked:

"Plug me where did you buy those?"

Kerataone2 added:

"Where did you buy the brown planks, and for how much, my sis."

Vicky simply said:

"Beautiful, my hun."

South African woman showed off how she transformed her headboard

Briefly, News previously reported on a woman who plugged her followers in on how they could sleep in luxury without spending money on a new headboard.

A video shared on TikTok by @ladique has gathered 616.2 Kiverws, thousands of likes and many comments. In the clip, one can see a black headboard lying on the floor. As the video progresses, the young lady shows how she transformed her headboard. She cut out a piece of cloth and attached the fabric to the headboard, which amazed many people.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News