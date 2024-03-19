A South African man shared a TikTok video about his Temu shopping experience

He was surprised by the small package size but delighted with the stylish home decor he received

The video sparked curiosity among viewers, with many South Africans asking about Temu's legitimacy and delivery times

A man shared a TikTok video about his Temu shopping experience. Image: @collinzzulu

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi man shares about his Temu shopping experience in a trending TikTok video.

Man shows off Temu order

Collin Zulu shared a video showing a screenshot of his delivery package and holding a package of his delivery from Temu as he observed it before unboxing it.

He admitted that the package was smaller than he'd imagined and even joked that it might be a bomb. He opened it to reveal a two-piece stylish ornament that beautifully complimented his home.

"Unboxing an item I purchased from TEMU, and I was really sceptical, but I must really say dynamite does come in small packages," said a pleased Collin.

SA reacts to Temu shopping experience

Many netizens reacted to the video with curiosity and keen interest in shopping on the online retail shopping app.

Primrose Premium commented:

"How long did it take to be delivered?"

Ziyandaabby responded:

"I have been waiting for someone in SA that ordered on Temu, now I can order those shoes."

sthee commented:

"Thought it's not legit when they had the option of IDENTITY number I was nooo andizi."

Nepego Thibela said:

"Its nice. I'm getting myself ."

Ebony_kay responded:

"Haibo, I thought Temu doesn’t deliver to SA ?? Has it changed ?? Sizani bandla!"

Mow responded:

"Hi guys please assist. I'm not South African , so if I use my passport number will they deliver...please help, I want to place an order."

ABM 1997 commented:

"How many days do it take to get your order after paying for the delivery to the Buffalo."

LISA_NGWANE commented:

"I need new users tag in."

thuli_mshengu responded:

"I'm waiting for my delivery."

