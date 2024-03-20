A woman took to her TikTok account to share her stunningly beautiful rondavel home

The house was beautifully tiled with huge shining tiles, and everything was neatly placed

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the lady for her neat home

A woman flaunted her neat home. Images: @mrsmlotywa

Source: TikTok

One woman took to her TikTok account to show off her beautiful and clean home.

In the video uploaded by @mrsmlotywa, she showed the eight-corner rondavel. Two women were cleaning the space that already looked up to standard on the clip.

The spacious rondavel was tiled with stunning and shining tiles, and it had cupboards that matched the floor, a table in the middle, a gas stove, and a fridge, among other things. Everything was placed carefully to make the space look tidy and attractive.

Lady shows off neat rondavel

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the woman's home

The video garnered over 20k likes, with many online users loving how beautifully neat the space looked.

@Sihle Qoko commented:

"Yho everything is so spotless I would be so comfortable here❤️."

@tlaki45 complimented:

"Beautiful kitchen."

@Khanyo loved:

"Beautiful."

@Vuo said:

"Awumkhulu lo ronta ndingawqala ngapi bawo." (This rondavel is so big, where would I start cleaning it my lord)

@Mlotywa joked:

"Cooler box yam ibe safe apho." (Keep my cooler box safe)

@user8243132947708 asked:

"Uxolo cc uwaclener ngan amatiles akho coz awaiting awamhlophe kanje." (What do you use to clean your tiles)

@vuvu adored:

"Zantle cupboards zakho mfazi...uphi." (Your cupboards are stunningly beautiful)

@MaBophela liked the floor:

"Ngithanda i floor yakho ibizwani coz ngathi aksilo i tile kuymalini ukyenza." ( I like your tile, what is it called and how much is it)

