A TikTok user went around asking people to repeat a Xhosa and Afrikaans sentence

The gentlemen who attempted the sentences all hilariously butchered them without fail

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the attempts hilariously funny

A man asked people to repeat a Xhosa or Afrikaans sentence. Images: @jeremy_duplessis

A TikTok user offered 100 bucks to anyone who could repeat what he said in Afrikaans and Xhosa.

In the clip uploaded by @jeremy_duplessis, he went around town and picked on random people to repeat what he said in either Xhosa or Afrikaans. The first person was a Zimbabwean national. Jeremy said a Xhosa sentence and asked the man to repeat it. He butchered it to the core - lol.

He moved to a second person, who was coloured. He also gave them the same Xhosa sentence. The guy also failed. The TikTok user then moved to the last one, a black man. He gave him an Afrikaans sentence. Without fail, the gent butchered it.

People attempt Afrikaans and Xhosa for money

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 20k likes, with many online users laughing at the men for their hilarious attempts.

@nzu_la laughed:

"What you are doing is not good Jeremy, when you asked the third guy to say an Afrikaans sentence i laughed and lung's almost came out bro."

@Bongzinator complimented Jeremy:

"Cape coloureds most of them they speak Xhosa like their language of birth."

@Anthea picked their fighter:

"It's the last one for me ..Can't stop laughing ."

@siyabonga shumi said the sentences were difficult:

"There's no way bro you should have said you don't want to give them that money "

