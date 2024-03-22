Global site navigation

TikTok Video of People Attempting Xhosa and Afrikaans for Money Has SA Busting: “There’s No Way Bro”
People

TikTok Video of People Attempting Xhosa and Afrikaans for Money Has SA Busting: “There’s No Way Bro”

by  Sinothando Siyolo
  • A TikTok user went around asking people to repeat a Xhosa and Afrikaans sentence
  • The gentlemen who attempted the sentences all hilariously butchered them without fail
  • The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the attempts hilariously funny

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

A TikTok user asked people to repeat a Xhosa of an Afrikaans sentence to win money.
A man asked people to repeat a Xhosa or Afrikaans sentence. Images: @jeremy_duplessis
Source: TikTok

A TikTok user offered 100 bucks to anyone who could repeat what he said in Afrikaans and Xhosa.

In the clip uploaded by @jeremy_duplessis, he went around town and picked on random people to repeat what he said in either Xhosa or Afrikaans. The first person was a Zimbabwean national. Jeremy said a Xhosa sentence and asked the man to repeat it. He butchered it to the core - lol.

He moved to a second person, who was coloured. He also gave them the same Xhosa sentence. The guy also failed. The TikTok user then moved to the last one, a black man. He gave him an Afrikaans sentence. Without fail, the gent butchered it.

Read also

South African kid's hair braiding skills in TikTok video amaze the internet

People attempt Afrikaans and Xhosa for money

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 20k likes, with many online users laughing at the men for their hilarious attempts.

@nzu_la laughed:

"What you are doing is not good Jeremy, when you asked the third guy to say an Afrikaans sentence i laughed and lung's almost came out bro."

@Bongzinator complimented Jeremy:

"Cape coloureds most of them they speak Xhosa like their language of birth."

@Anthea picked their fighter:

"It's the last one for me ..Can't stop laughing ."

@siyabonga shumi said the sentences were difficult:

"There's no way bro you should have said you don't want to give them that money "

Woman flexes wig while speaking broken Afrikaans

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Xhosa woman who spoke broken Afrikaans as she flexed her wig.

Read also

An African family's attempt to speak Afrikaans goes viral on TikTok, leaving SA in laughter

A video shared by TikTokker @xaviismkhosi1 shows her rocking a beautiful bob frontal lace wig as she goes on about how she is clean and glowing with her new and improved appearance. In the clip, she is heard saying: "Ek is gee waas (I washed)," expressing that she is all cleaned up and looking good.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel