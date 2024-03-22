A TikTok user who was fascinated by Checker's new marketing strategy took to his account to share with his followers

The retail store uses shelfbots that advertise the products to the customers on the spot

The online community reacted to the video, with many impressed by the idea and some throwing in jokes here and there

Checkers are using shelfbots to promote their products. Images: @markusgeyer/ TikTok, @Bloomberg/ Getty Images

One TikTok user took to their account to share a jumpscare from Checkers retail store.

The clip uploaded by @markusgeyer is in a coffee aisle. A Jacobs stands out from others, followed by a voice that attempts to convince the customer to buy it.

This is a new marketing strategy that businesses are gradually adopting. According to Tokinomo, a company known to specialise in these kinds of in-store marketing robots, the shelfbots have a sensor.

They detect shoppers who approach the shelf in order to create a spontaneous interaction that generates immediate interest and engagement.

Checkers impresses with new marketing strategy

TikTokkers loved the creativity

The video garnered over 12k views, with many online users impressed by the marketing strategy. Some hilariously made jokes about how they would have reacted if they came across such unexpected marketing.

@tasneem commented:

"The scream I would’ve scromed."

@Fussyy_galaxy07 was impressed:

"Whoever came up with that idea needs a raise ."

@Teluhn_era said:

"My dad nearly died when this happened to him."

@blueeyed_duchess was in disbelief:

"What in the Harry Potter ."

@Leigh shared a recent experience:

"Legit was in Checkers an hour ago to buy coffee. I was crouching down then all of a sudden my boyfriend pulls me away so that the bottle doesn't fall on me."

@JeremyAI ♾️ laughed:

"Checkers is being too Xtra ."

