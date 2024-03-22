A mother and daughter were out shopping when they came across a huge Checkers logo at the mall

The mom asked her little angel to spell the logo, and she did correctly, but instead of saying Checkers, she said Woolworths

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the toddler's confidence

A kid was controversial when she spelt Checkers correctly but said it was Woolworths. Images: @straightupbaby/ TikTok, @Bloomberg/ Getty Images

A mother was out shopping with her daughter. One of their stops was Checkers retail store.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @straightupbaby, the mom and her daughter are outside the mall. They saw the Checkers big sign, The mom asked the little one to spell it.

Without any hesitation, the daughter spelt Checkers correctly in her adorable way. However, when her mom asked her to say the name after spelling it, she said Woolworths instead of Checkers.

In the caption, the TikTok user said they found the daughter funny. Well, so did many online users.

"I can't stop laughing ."

Toddler hilariously spells Checkers but says Woolworths

Watch the TikTok funny video below:

TikTokkers were entertained

The video garnered over 7k likes, with many laughing and loving the confident young girl.

@Akhona Kimberly Nyuswa commented:

"I believe the children are the future, teach them well and let them lead the way... ."

@QueenMbee26 joked:

"Can we please go collect school fees discount ."

@chanih wrote:

"That girl knows what she wants ❤️."

@elizabethherbst loved:

"She is adorable."

@User17092020 said:

"It's her confidence for meand Mommy's OK at the end."

@designtrendz complimented:

"I love how foundation phasers spell phonetically ❤️❤️❤️hond se Hok, curly C, and kicking K!! beautiful."

@YonelaNjokweni adored:

"She said what she said please."

@monikki3012 was entertained:

"I just had the best laugh ever so innocently."

@Willane990 laughed:

"She just made my day!!!!! "

Man jokes about Checkers being upgraded to Woolworths

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who thought Checkers upgraded to Woolworths.

@johnkoopman went to a Checkers, where they have a voice that announces when a cashier is ready for the next customer. The system is similar to Woolworths, and the comedian joked that Checkers stole their announcer. Online users thought it was funny that the voice sounded like Woolworths. Many commented, telling the creator how hilarious his reaction was.

