A popular TikTok content creator shared a video of him living it up in a "rich" neighbourhood in Ghana

The footage shows big houses, but netizens said the area doesn't meet the standards of wealth in their regions

Thousands of people rushed to the comments section and expressed disappointment after seeing the clip

A video showed a street view of big houses in Ghana. Image: @asherglean

Source: TikTok

A TikTok star travelled to Ghana and failed to do the country justice. He boasted about being in what he deems a "rich" neighbourhood while vlogging from the street.

Man's Ghana clip fails to impress

Cue the eye rolls and raised eyebrows. While the video posted by @asherglean racked up a whopping 415,000 views, it's not exactly winning any popularity contests.

Video sparks comparisons

Viewers from around the world were not impressed. Folks pointed out that the supposedly affluent area pales in comparison to their neighbourhoods back home.

.Watch the video below:

Kenya and SA netizens join the chat

Kenyans and South Africans were very vocal in the comments section. They bragged about having seen better-looking houses.

See a few reactions below:

@kellie_mugwena said:

"Okare Tembisa."

@KENNAR posted:

"As a Kenyan, this is a village. The rich side of Kenya is on another level."

@Coolstrings asked:

"Why does the rich side of Ghana look like a township in SA with a lack of service delivery?"

@Cera commented:

"Rich side of Ghana?! Weh Kenya is super blessed."

@nitschola stated:

"Looks like a village in South Africa."

@Gudda45 mentioned:

"Nah you can't be serious this looks like some parts of Soweto."

@_akua.sharon commented:

"I feel like you’re doing this intentionally."

@simplysini added:

"This place looks good. Yall are just seeing sand and thinking it’s ghetto. The houses are defs giving burbs and I’m from SA btw."

Shawasha Hills mansions in Zimbabwe stun SA

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman took social media users on a virtual tour of Shawasha Hills in Zimbabwe.

The footage, captured from a car ride, treats viewers to a glimpse of the stunning mansions that adorn the estate. The video displays the architectural marvels and reveals the wealth and opulence hidden within Zim's borders.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News