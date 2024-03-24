One woman showed a TikTok video of how she handled a car emergency without anyone to help her

The lady shared her brutally honest experience about the one time she wished someone else to rely on

Many people were touched by the single mother who was honest about the struggles of being a single parent

A woman had to turn into a mechanic to deal with car problems. In a video, the lady filmed the process that she dreaded doing by herself.

A TikTok video shows a single mom who was not happy about changing a flat tyre by herself. Image: @_weekendz

The video of the woman received thousands of likes from online users. Many commented and comforted the young woman.

Single mom forced to fix flat tyre

In a TikTok video, a woman @__weekendz complained that she had to change a tyre by herself. In the video, she detailed that she wished she had someone to call on instead of figuring everything out through YouTube.

Watch the video below:

South Africa feel sorry for women

Many people commented that they hoped the woman would find someone. There were comments advising the mom about how she could change the tyre better next time.

2Lee said:

"Did you cry first because that would have been me. Crying like the problem will go away. I need to practice changing wheels. I was shown once many moons ago."

Weekendz |UGC |Content creator, the creator replied:

"I cried when I finally got off the wheel and then the new one wouldn’t go on. I cried like a baby."

CarLegacies wrote:

"Never put your foot under the car with just the jack holding it. Only when using jack stands. And put the wheel you take off under the car for extra security."

Millo_0628 wanted to help:

"Can I bring milk? For the child?"

Jason guessed:

"Baby daddy saying, oh well, she didn't want me."

King Jamoy advised:

"Well done, but next time when you take off the wheel, push it under the car until you put on the spare just in case the jack slips just for safety."

Abuti wa dev comforted the creator:

"Uzoyithola indoda yezwa sisi uzoyithola."

