A TikTok video shows a young girl showing off her afro to two white girls who were excited about it

In the video, the young lady had her afro all out, and she was happy to show it off

Online users were amused by the video of how the little girls reacted to seeing the afro

A TikTok video shows a young girl showing others her afro hair. In the video, she was happy to show off how her natural coils move.

A TikTok video shows a girl flexing her afro to two girls who were in awe of her hair. Image: @babyy_favour_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the afro received more than 200,000 likes. In the TikTok post, many comments were from people who were amused, as the girls were obsessed with afro hair.

Girl shows off amazing afro

A TikTok video by @babyy_favour_ shows a young girl shaking her afro for other girls who were fascinated. The kids with naturally straight hair were excited as they gawked at the afro and felt its texture.

In the clip, the girls with straight hair asked if they could get their hair to look like an afro. Watch the cute interaction below:

South Africa amused by TikTok video

Many people commented that the little girls' reactions were adorable. The kids amused netizens.

@nelisiweo806

'No chemical natural' that voice it's giving Pinky from Stokvel."

NhluloMaluleke jokrd:

"It's giving 'tourist attraction.'"

Amanda Mavundla realised:

"White people from S.A speak English like us."

neondemande was amused:

"The second girl is speaking English in Zulu."

cait777_ laughed"

"Please “our material” was hilarious."

Ntombimpela Langa gushed:

"They all speak English like South Africans. Yinhle lento."

Tshepo Mshini was moved:

"Kids are genuinely happy, no adult drama."

Nkittab joked:

"'We can trade hair if you want' not again!"

