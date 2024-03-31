A woman marrying a Tamil man went viral after posting a TikTok video on her wedding day

In a post on TikTok, she was surrounded by her loving family, who were in awe of her dress, which reflected her husband's culture

Online users could not help but gush over the beautiful bride in an interracial relationship

A woman showed people her Indian wedding dress. The lady went viral as people loved seeing an African woman marry an Indian man.

A TikTok video shows a woman wearing a Tamil wedding dress on her day. Image: @arthie.mua

In the video, the bride wears traditional Tamil wedding attire. The video was a viral hit as she was beaming while with her family.

Woman stuns in Tamil wedding dress

In a TikTok video by @arthie.mua, a woman looked like a goddess for her wedding. The bride wore a Tamil wedding dress, and her family was usually amazed by her beauty. Watch the video below:

SA loves woman's Tamil-African wedding

Many people commented that the lady made a beautiful Tamil bride. Online users commented, showering the bride with compliments.

Netizens applauded the cross-cultural union. Read the comments:

ColinGovender19 applauded:

"Now she going to make roti, no more pap, congratulations to the bridal couple."

Reva_&_Leiya gushed:

"She's so beautiful."

Sujatha Lulu Rajkumar said:

"Them being so happy and supporting her like that flip, this is beautiful."

The Philip Family added:

"We need to see more of this bride please. Stunning."

Karishma Kerry Maharaj was amazed:

"What the heck? So dam beautiful.. She slayed the outfit."

clarebell1705 was curious:

"I'd like to see her husband reaction too."

༺₱sycho_SourWorm༻⚔⌁ was moved:

"It brings tears to my eyes seeing such support from her family. They are so happy for her it’s immaculate. All the best to the beautiful Bride & a stunning job the artist of the bride."

Jeanine was pleased:

"Oooh my goodness, soooo beautiful, a blessed marriage to you all."

