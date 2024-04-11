A young boy, Likhanyile Dumagained popularity after it was reported that he saved his friend from a burning taxi

The brave Grade 3 pupil was compelled to save his friend who had fallen asleep during the fire

The boy was recently bursary St Nicholas Diocesan School after the principal, Sean Topper, met with Likhanyile

A boy displayed impressive bravery by saving his friend who was in grave danger. Image: Noxolo MakaLolonyo Duma

In a story of true friendship and incredible bravery, Likhanyile Duma, a young hero, risked his own safety to save his friend Aphelele Zondi from a burning taxi.

Boy saves friend from burning taxi

According to The Witness, the Grade 3 pupil fearlessly jumped back into a burning taxi to rescue a Grade 1 pupil, Aphelele, who was peacefully asleep during the urgent evacuation call.

Likhanyile 's courageous act has earned him a full scholarship to St Nicholas Diocesan School in Pietermaritzburg, KZN.

It was reported that the young hero started at his new school on Tuesday.

Christan school touched by heroic boy's story

According to St Nicholas Diocesan School's principal, Sean Topper, Likhanyile's mother, contacted the school and informed them that it had been her child's dream to attend a school like St Nicholas, but they could not afford it.

Touched by the mother's actions and her son's bravery, Topper said that after meeting them, they knew Likhanyile was the kind of child they wanted at their school.

This is an amazing opportunity for Likhanyile, and his mother couldn't be more grateful.

According to a Facebook post by The Surprise Golela Podcast and Updates, Likhanyile's mom is delighted about her son's heroic efforts. Still, she has words of warning before jumping straight into dangerous situations.

