A hilarious farmer pretended to be an employer talking to employees with his livestock

The gentleman arrived at his cows, already giving orders that they need to adhere to

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the funny farmer

A farmer hilariously held a meeting with his cows. Images: @Johnny Woods/ Facebook, @Charlies Rogers/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A farmer took to his TikTok account to make South African online users laugh. He held a "meeting" with his cows.

In the video uploaded by @johnnywoodsmusic, he can be seen arriving at where his cows were. As he steps out of his car, he pretends to be a boss talking to his employees—hilarious.

He said he hates the employee meetings because they never listen. The TikTok user even gave the cows names. One of them had horns, while others didn't. The man told the cow to get rid of the horns because no other cow has them, lol.

Man hilariously holds a 'meeting' with his cows

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video garnered over 200k likes, with many online users finding the man funny. Some hilariously felt sorry for the cows.

@xs.fate commented:

"They look like they were talking about you before you got there ."

@♥️MeliiiMari❤️ said:

"Not you calling Vera out in front of everyone! That should be addressed in private sir! Lol."

@Alexandra enjoyed:

"The horns have got to go . She is making a fashion statement ."

@Doober14 was entertained:

" This made my day."

@Mustang❤️girl laughed:

"That was funny!"

@Paradox joked:

"Typical employees...they never understand what the fish you talking about but everyone acts as if they are listening ."

Man acts like a rich farmer after buying two goats

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who started wearing khaki after buying two goats.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ndlovug, the guy is seen going up and down, giving rules to propel in the house. He was wearing his khaki shorts and t-shirt, with black shoes and white long socks. He had a hat on and a weapon on his waist. He can be heard telling one of the people in the household that they must clean the place, making it spotless.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News