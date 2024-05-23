A video on Instagram showed a barber glueing fake hair onto a woman's forehead to create a new hairline for her dreadlocks

The video shows the process of Geometric Barber drawing her new hairline and sticking the fake hair

The internet reacted strongly, with many hilariously criticising the unusual style

A woman's hairline makeover had social media users stressed. Image: @geometric_barber

Source: Instagram

A video of a woman having fake hair glued to her hairline caused a frenzy on social media.

Woman gets "new hairline"

A video shared on Instagram by @geometric_barber shows the woman with dreadlocks sitting in the barber's seat as the man draws white lines on her forehead to indicate her "new hairline" before proceeding to glue fake hair over part of her forehead.

The barber then shaves styles and neatens the fake hair to give the illusion that it is the woman's real hair and hairline, which merged with her dreadlocks.

The two are later seen posing together for a video as the barber gives the woman a complementary shaving machine.

Watch the video below:

Internet calls out barber's strange styling

The video was met with an outpour of witty comments and hilarious complaints from netizens who were far from impressed with the odd hairstyle. Someone even said the barber had to be arrested for that hair crime, LOL.

lexichurchre said:

"I’m so mad lol."

afroteetee said:

"And then had the nerve to post it."

vicky_vee_jonas commented:

"Nurse..."

zeema_k reacted:

"."

quann_theplanner said:

"Ayonyani ke le tu, asoze kaloku."

alvin.kaunda reacted:

"Arrest that barber."

petit_fit_bukola responded:

"Hello, police. They are over here."

kaighost responded:

"Not me thinking he was gon change her life for the better‍♀️."

cheflexhtx said:

"When I say I had to watch this twice to make sure my eyes not playing tricks on me then I tripped running to the comments."

Source: Briefly News