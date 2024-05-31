A social media-cultured truck driver prevented a road accident between two trucks from occurring

The truck driver named Stagga pulled out the famous karaoke microphone on his road trip and put it to good use when he saw danger approaching

The driver yelled at the two reckless drivers without popping his head out of the window but from the comfort of his big machine

A social media cultured driver pulled out a famous TikTok trend on the road.

A social media-cultured driver placed all of his learnings to good use when he used a famous TikTok trend to prevent a road accident. Image: @stagga20

Source: TikTok

A truck driver who does not miss a beat when it comes to TikTok puts the lessons he has learned to good use.

A cultured gent

The gent saw danger approaching as he drove to his destination. He saw two reckless truck drivers trying to battle each other out on the road. Instead of popping his little head out of the window to yell at the silly drivers, Stagga pulled out the famous karaoke microphone and yelled at his colleagues to drive safer.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The two recklessly driven trucks started driving smoothly on the road after Stagga called the drivers out.

Watch video below:

Truck road accidents

There are multiple reasons as to why truck drivers get into road accidents every now and then. Nicro’s clinical unit coordinator, Magda Reynolds, unfolded the various reasons why truck drivers get into accidents. Reynolds made it clear that:

“The reasons for truck driving accidents would be the same as the regular reasons as driving when overtired, driving for long periods without taking a break, and truck not being roadworthy.”

Reynolds also highlighted that drivers must have enough experience in order to be suited for a truck driving job:

“Speeding and driving under the influence can also cause accidents. The roads also play a role in that and what the actual conditions of the roads are.”

The internet could not deal with the truck driver’s preventative measures:

@NONHLE was grateful to see the driver preventing the silly accident from occuring:

"Thank you. They wanted to create an unnecessary accident."

@Sihle_Mtshali hopes that taxi drivers never find out about the microphone challenge.

"Wait until it reaches the hands of taxi drivers, imagine how the taxi rank would be: 'Hey man let me know when you are done being forward and ask properly' and all eyes on them at the taxi frank."

Karaoke is forever

Briefly News reported that a South African woman on TikTok, Busisiwe, bought a Bluetooth microphone for R94.99. The video shows her using it loudly to call her cousin and sing in a car with a friend.

Netizens found her antics funny, and some even asked where to buy the microphone. The video garnered many views and funny comments from netizens amused by Busisiwe's antics. Others also asked where they could get the microphone to use themselves.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News