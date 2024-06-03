“I Was So Lazy”: Online Teacher Shares How Much Money She Made in a Month, Internet Impressed
- A woman who teaches English online intrigued social media users with the amount of money she made in a month
- Taking to TikTok, the woman shared that she made almost R20,000 in April despite calling herself lazy for that month
- Online community members filled the woman's comment section with questions and shared their experiences of their journeys
A woman teaching English online shared how much money she made in April.
The online teacher who uses Preply, an online language-learning marketplace, uploaded the information on her TikTok account (@khanyakaydot). The young woman shared a graph of her earnings report from two months ago in a screenshot. The picture also noted that the woman was only absent for seven days.
In the following screenshot, the woman told social media users that she made R19,790.86 despite saying she "was so lazy" that month. The last screenshot showed a list of scheduled lessons (and one cancelled lesson) the young woman had lined up, adding to her bank account.
Below is a look at the woman's TikTok post:
Internet users show interest in online teaching
The money the online teacher made for April certainly interested online community members as queries flooded the comment section.
Eager to begin teaching, @_zamah wrote:
"I have all my equipment ready. I can't wait to start teaching."
@sincere_lebs commented on @khanyakaydot calling herself lazy:
"You call that being lazy? When are you going on leave?"
@phyurithi, who is already an online teacher, shared:
"It’s been a month, and I am not getting any students."
@lulay_21 shared their troubles with online teaching:
"I've been stuck on the introduction video. I always feel anxious when I have to record."
@khanyakaydot confessed to the TikTokker:
"That was my struggle, too."
Young woman earns an additional R16k from online teaching
In a related article, Briefly News previously reported that a woman grabbed the attention of Mzansi social media users with her incredible online teaching journey, earning an astonishing additional R16,000 monthly.
The passionate educator managed to plug her following with the places where she could find additional employment. Her unique teaching methods and engaging virtual classrooms garnered immense popularity, making her a sought-after educator in the online education space.
Source: Briefly News
