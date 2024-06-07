Woman Celebrates Owning Her Own Luxurious BMW SUV, Congratulations Rain Down From SA Netizens
- A South African woman shared a TikTok video celebrating her brand-new black BMW SUV
- The video shows her receiving a photo of the keys from her husband and then posing with the car at the dealership
- Many people congratulated her on social media, with some expressing their own desire for a similar car
A woman couldn't contain her excitement after she became the owner of a brand-new BMW SUV.
Woman celebrates getting her own BMW
A TikTok video shared by @nancymapula91 shows her husband sending her a photo of her new car keys before switching to show her at the dealership, posing with her new black German machine.
@nancymapula91 shared several images of the new vehicle and herself inside of it as she soaked in the priceless moment.
Watch the video below:
SA congratulates BMW owner
The viral TikTok video received an outpouring of loving comments from netizens who congratulated @nancymapula91 on her new vehicle. Others even commented on how they dreamed of being in her position.
S. replied:
"Congratulations stranger ."
Chichi commented:
"For him to spoil you even moreee."
Masego❤️ said
"Congratulations momma! It suits you ❤️."
IMPALESTINA56 responded:
"I want my own Mokone ."
Pearl. M wrote:
"Dear God I see wat you doing to other faithful women ❤️..may my time never pass me .CONGRATULATIONS MA ."
asive said:
"A beast ! Congratulations mama ."
Shongile Nyirenda commented:
"Mokone knows how to take care ❤️."
Daughter brings mother to tears with brand new Omoda SUV
In another story, Briefly News reported that a loving and generous daughter brought her mother to tears after surprising her with the brand-new SUV.
A TikTok video shared by @ntethesbeauty beautifully captured the moment that she surprised her mother with a new whip.
The footage shows the mother holding a bouquet of flowers at the dealership and completely overcome with emotion as her overjoyed daughter shows her the car that she bought for her.
