A South African woman shared a TikTok video celebrating her brand-new black BMW SUV

The video shows her receiving a photo of the keys from her husband and then posing with the car at the dealership

Many people congratulated her on social media, with some expressing their own desire for a similar car

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman was filled with joy upon collecting her new BMW. Image: @nancymapula91

Source: TikTok

A woman couldn't contain her excitement after she became the owner of a brand-new BMW SUV.

Woman celebrates getting her own BMW

A TikTok video shared by @nancymapula91 shows her husband sending her a photo of her new car keys before switching to show her at the dealership, posing with her new black German machine.

@nancymapula91 shared several images of the new vehicle and herself inside of it as she soaked in the priceless moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA congratulates BMW owner

The viral TikTok video received an outpouring of loving comments from netizens who congratulated @nancymapula91 on her new vehicle. Others even commented on how they dreamed of being in her position.

S. replied:

"Congratulations stranger ."

Chichi commented:

"For him to spoil you even moreee."

Masego❤️ said

"Congratulations momma! It suits you ❤️."

IMPALESTINA56 responded:

"I want my own Mokone ."

Pearl. M wrote:

"Dear God I see wat you doing to other faithful women ❤️..may my time never pass me .CONGRATULATIONS MA ."

asive said:

"A beast ! Congratulations mama ."

Shongile Nyirenda commented:

"Mokone knows how to take care ❤️."

Daughter brings mother to tears with brand new Omoda SUV

In another story, Briefly News reported that a loving and generous daughter brought her mother to tears after surprising her with the brand-new SUV.

A TikTok video shared by @ntethesbeauty beautifully captured the moment that she surprised her mother with a new whip.

The footage shows the mother holding a bouquet of flowers at the dealership and completely overcome with emotion as her overjoyed daughter shows her the car that she bought for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News