Koko, a TikTokker, shared a clip of her dogs patrolling the yard

The two dogs answer the gate and jump from wall to wall to chase away intruders

The hun, Koko, assured the internet that her pets were sweethearts and that they were harmless

A hun on TikTok shared a clip of her dogs doing the rounds in the yard.

A Mzansi woman shared a clip of her dogs showing off their security skills. Image: @kokomaps

The woman wants everyone to feel welcome in her home and assured Mzansi that the dogs are angels.

Better the devil I know

As a person who has a true fear of dogs, I’d rather die than go into a house with any kind of dog. Imagine walking right into the lion’s den only because the zookeeper assured you that the lion is an angel?

Aowa, the devil was also once an angel angekhe, I’m not fooling around. The hun showed how her dogs fiercely answered the gate, spin and jump on walls and yet captioned her video:

“I promise you, they are such sweethearts.”

Watch video below:

I’d rather die

The story of pitbulls might die down when netizens see how energetic and ready for war Koko’s dogs are. You’d swear they are army dogs the way that they are ready for action.

This is what netizens had to say:

@HARLEY & HARVEST shared an interesting statement:

"Your dog turns in to a human at night."

@‍♀️ commented:

"Its giving "you lock the gate I jzump."

@S_Ndongeni commented:

“Are you coming in or should I come to you?”

It's a dogs world

Briefly News also reported that a gent on TikTok shared an eyebrow-raising clip where Mzansi commuters shared a taxi with dogs. The clip showed just how true the saying, "Dogs are a guy's best friend", quite true since everyone in the taxi coexisted peacefully with each other.

Netizens could not comprehend what was happening in that taxi and made up several assumptions. Whether men are trash or dogs, this clip clearly shows how well they coexist with animals. In a clip that made its rounds on TikTok, commuters filled a taxi accompanied by their dogs.

