A Curro school student sparked a debate on social media after posting a TikTok video of her elaborate wig installation routine for school

The video showed her applying glue and styling the wig, sparking amusement from some viewers who admired her effort

Other users responded with criticism and questioned the appropriateness of the hairstyle for school

A Curro schoolgirl's hairstyle had netizens divided online. Image: @m.a_hle

Source: TikTok

A private school Curro pupil caused a stir on social media after she shared a video of herself getting ready for school.

Curro girl gets ready to slay at school

A TikTok video by @m.a_hle shows her installing a brown and blonde lace frontal wig as she gets ready for school.

She shows the step-by-step process of installing the wig as she glues and styles it on her head.

"My installs are getting better," the pupil wrote in her caption.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi shares their 2 cents on their hairstyle

The video sparked humour and concern. Some people were amused by the effort the pupil put into looking dolled up for school.

Others, however, criticised the appropriateness of the hairstyle for a young schoolgirl, saying she should have done something simpler and focused on her academics.

zinzii criticiised Curro pupils:

"Curro the school of vibes. I’m yet to meet a child from Curro doing Medicine or Engineering."

Highly favored shared her opinion:

"My daughter will only wear wigs after matric. She can do braids, straight up/back only, or wear her natural hair; nothing else."

khanyogumede2 asked:

"Iwigi uya eskoleni (wearing a wig to school?)."

Lethabo Mosito joked:

"I can barely afford that weave lapho ngiyasebenza Jehova ( that time I work, Jehova)."

Sbo M was left defeated:

"Sesihlulwa izingane nkos yam (Children are doing better than us)."

B* said:

"Hambisani izingane zenu eCurro anginamona (Take your kids to Curro, we aren't jealous)."

sammya844 said:

"Umuhle sisi and uyifake kahle (Your beautiful sisi and you installed well)."

