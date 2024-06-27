A went viral on TikTok after sharing her recommendations of the Himalaya dark spot-clearing turmeric range

In the video, she is seen using various Himalaya products to cleanse and moisturise her face

She had only good things to say about the entire range, leaving many netizens interested in purchasing it

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman loved how the Himalaya turmeric dark spot-clearing range treated her skin. Image: @mitchelxo1

Source: TikTok

A woman who is on the journey of clearing her dark spots shared a skincare range that has been working wonders for her.

Woman uses Himalaya tumeric range for clear skin

TikTok user @mitchelxo1 shared a video documenting her elaborate skincare cleansing and moisturising routine using the Himalaya dark spot-clearing turmeric range.

"A week ago, I trusted @himalayawellnesssa to help clear my dark spots, and I have never been happier with how my skin looks now. Small changes matter, too!

"My skin feels so smooth, healthy, and moisturised. Out of the whole range, my favourite product has to be the Turmeric serum. I really love how it leaves my skin looking a lot clearer, brighter, and more youthful not forgetting how it makes me glow," the woman shared.

She also gave the products a full 10-10 score and recommended other people to try it in the video.

Mzansi interested in the skincare range

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were keen to try and learn more about the Himalaya products to clear dark marks.

CathyJasked where to get the cleanser:

"Where did you buy Himalaya cleanser?"

Tshidi was sad the products were out of stock:

"Why are the serum and lotion you just used out of stock? . It's been a month now."

Zimkhitha was keen to try the product:

"Definitely will try this ."

PROMISE & CO commented:

"I'm using the turmeric face wash, I only realised they have a whole range but the face wash alone does get the job done. I'm gonna buy the whole range now You look beautiful."

Princess loves the Himalaya brand:

"Himalaya is the girl she thinks she is. Really gentle on the skin and speedy results, love it."

Woman drinks castor oil for clear skin

In more skincare news, Briefly News reported that a woman's unexpected skincare plug to healthy-looking skin had SA netizens gagging on her behalf.

A TikTok video shared by Simmy Ndlabu (@simmyndlabu) shows her holding a bottle of castor oil before downing the entire bottle of the oil laxative.

Some people use castor oil as a powerful laxative. It may also have moisturising and wound-healing properties, Healthline explains.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News