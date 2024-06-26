A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing about a skincare product that worked wonders for her

She shared her experience using Elizabeth Arden's Visible Brightening Serum to address hyperpigmentation

Lukona's post generated a lot of interest, with people asking about her skincare routine

A woman was impressed by how much clearer her skin was after using Elizabeth Arden's Visible Brightening Serum. Image: @lukonamelento

A Mzansi woman shared a skincare product that has been working wonders for her skin concerns.

Lukona Melento (@lukonamelento) found the solution to her hyperpigmentation woes and did not hesitate to share it on her social media.

Hyperpigmentation and blemishes can cause uneven skin tone, which can lead some women to desire a more radiant and balanced complexion.

In a video, Lukona explained how she was surprised to see the results of Elizabeth Arden’s Visible Brightening Serum, which she had started using not so long ago.

Boasting a clearer skin tone, Lukona even joked that she could barely recognise herself as she previously struggled with hormonal acne which left awful dark marks on her face.

Mzansi influenced to try the serum

The woman's post gained much traction online from netizens who were intrigued by the product.

Landy asked about Lukona's skincare routine:

"Hi, what do you pair it with? Or from the cleanser you're using, please take it through to face cream because, wow, I'm suffering."

Mathema76 was keen to buy the product:

"I really have to buy this my darling. For the fact that you mentioned "hormonal" nton nton."

Fezzikazi commented:

"Elizabeth products are very good. I got the night range; it's very good ."

andythethrifter commented on the price and effectiveness of the product:

"Elizabeth Arden is expensive but yoooo it works the Prevage range is the best!"

Ncesh commented:

"Elizabeth Arden does wonders but so expensive."

Man showcases how he cleared hyperpigmentation in 20 days

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi man amazed netizens online after showing off how he got rid of his hyperpigmentation in 20 days.

A TikTok video by @slaytrepset shows the man applying a dark serum on his smooth and clear face before revealing how his skin used to have an uneven skin tone and hectic dark spots and marks just 20 days before using the Garnier Pure Active Charcoal range.

