A woman on TikTok expressed her regret for paying over R1000 for a Pap smear

The lady revealed that she had not known that Dis-Chem offered the same services for way less

Netizens added to her stress and regret by revealing that she could’ve gotten the procedure done for free at a public clinic

A woman on TikTok revealed just how expensive women’s health is.

A Mzansi woman expressed regret for her pap smear on her TikTok. Image: @kindameeeeee/ @Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The lady named Neo Khomotso went on TikTok to express her regret for neglecting Dis-Chem.

Women’s health chat on TikTok

Neo Khomotso has been tweaking over the fact that she spent over R1000 for a Pap smear. The lady shared with her TikTok followers that she regret spending that much money on a Pap smear when she could have gotten it way cheaper from Dis-Chem, for only R450.

Women’s health does not come cheap, well…nobody’s health comes cheap when they cut off a public clinic. Khomotso wishes that she had done a little bit more research before coughing up a fortune.

The lady captioned her post:

"If you haven’t gotten your Pap Smear done, what are you waiting for? @Dis-Chem has you covered!!"

Watch the video below:

Free Pap smear at public clinics

Khomotso has now learned that South Africa actually offers free Pap smear procedures at clinics. This information frustrated the lady even more because of the fortune she had to cough up at the gynaecologist.

Dr Zandile Dunn, a gynaecologist in Cape Town highlighted that:

“A Pap smear is a test that gently removes cells from the surface of the cervix to check if a patient has cervical cancer or an infection.

“A Pap smear is considered preventative because it could identify abnormal cellular activity early. Abnormal cervical cells can indicate various issues ranging from sexually transmitted diseases to cervical cancer. Whether an infection or cancer causes the cells, early detection is the key to preventing future issues.

“A Pap smear is usually done once a year when a woman goes for her annual checkup. However, if a woman has had cervical cancer or other reproductive health issues before, her doctor may recommend a Pap smear every six months.

“Pap smears should not hurt that much, but it depends on the individual. If it is your first Pap smear, the process might be uncomfortable, and you may feel a slight pinch. However, it is relatively quick, so if you experience discomfort, it won’t be for long.”

Netizens plugged Khomotso with affordable alternatives for her next procedure:

@Kimberly Sibanda would never go to Dis-Chem for a pap smear

"Girl getting a Pap smear done @DisChem is a waste of money. Especially if there is something wrong. The nurse flat out told me to go see a doctor cause there is something wrong? Like haibo."

@Mindikay shared her experience:

"I did it in Clinic for free."

Expensive hospital bills

