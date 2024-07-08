“It’s Giving Barbie”: Young Woman Shows Off Pink Shein Haul, Shares Customs Bill

A fashion and beauty content creator showed off the pink items she ordered and received from Shein

The items included a two-piece bather, a dress, a pair of jeans, a tracksuit and a few more pink things that gave off a Barbie vibe

Social media users flooded the young woman's comment section with questions and compliments

A content creator who loves pink showed off her Shein haul and shared her customs bill. Images: @t.ttshego_m

A young woman spoiled herself with a few stylish items she bought from Shein in time for her birthday.

Fashion and beauty content creator Tshego Mokone took to her TikTok account (@t.ttshego_m) to show viewers what she bought from the well-known online store. Dressed in her pyjamas and bonnet, Tshego excitedly opened her package, which showed a few pink items.

Her online order included a pink two-piece bather, a pink dress, a pair of sunglasses, a pair of blue jeans, a pair of pink heels, a hooded, pink cropped tracksuit top and matching bottoms. The young lady did not share how much the items cost her. However, in her comments, she noted that she paid R110 for customs.

Tshego said of one of the items she bought:

"I'm a typical girl who loves pink... It's giving Barbie."

Watch the video below:

Social media users comment on young woman's Shein haul

A few people took to the content creator's comment section with interest and queries about her online purchase.

@mercii_nessa gave Tshego a fun title after watching her video:

"A Shein queen."

@sindi_kwanele took to the comments to share how much they paid for their order:

"I ordered things above R1500, and I paid almost R900 for customs."

@leesa_thabede22 said to the content creator:

"I'm getting excited just looking at this."

