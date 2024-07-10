A truck driver made a stop in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and did a few laps, running up and down next to the beast

The man was presumably trying to stay fit and get his blood circulating properly by the runs he was doing

The online community reacted to the video, with many admiring how the guy keeps himself active

An employee decided to stop his truck in Durban and exercise next to it. The moment was captured in a video.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Spha Dlamini (@sphahjoy), the man can be seen running up and down next to his work truck. The man was presumably doing his daily exercises to keep himself fit.

Spha said he spoke to the guy and asked him where he was headed and he responded by saying he was headed for East London. However, Spha failed to ask the man if running up and down next to his truck was his way of keeping fit or if he was avoiding being sleepy.

Truck driver jogs next to his truck

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens stanned the employee for his act

The video garnered over 900k views, with many online users admiring how the truck driver keeps himself fit and healthy.

@Thabs1981 said:

"He wants his blood to circulate properly, sitting down for a long time restrict blood circulation especially to below waste level."

@Fezile Fashion complimented:

"This is so good. I wish more truck drivers could do this."

@Proffluks stanned:

"He is a genius."

@Tracker shared:

" I once tried something like this to stay awake since I was sleepy , when I went back to the vehicle it was worse because is even then tired which accelerated everything."

