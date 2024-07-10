Truck Driver Exercises Next to His Truck, Netizens Impressed: “He Is a Genius”
- A truck driver made a stop in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal and did a few laps, running up and down next to the beast
- The man was presumably trying to stay fit and get his blood circulating properly by the runs he was doing
- The online community reacted to the video, with many admiring how the guy keeps himself active
An employee decided to stop his truck in Durban and exercise next to it. The moment was captured in a video.
In a TikTok video uploaded by Spha Dlamini (@sphahjoy), the man can be seen running up and down next to his work truck. The man was presumably doing his daily exercises to keep himself fit.
Spha said he spoke to the guy and asked him where he was headed and he responded by saying he was headed for East London. However, Spha failed to ask the man if running up and down next to his truck was his way of keeping fit or if he was avoiding being sleepy.
Truck driver jogs next to his truck
Watch the TikTok video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Netizens stanned the employee for his act
The video garnered over 900k views, with many online users admiring how the truck driver keeps himself fit and healthy.
@Thabs1981 said:
"He wants his blood to circulate properly, sitting down for a long time restrict blood circulation especially to below waste level."
@Fezile Fashion complimented:
"This is so good. I wish more truck drivers could do this."
@Proffluks stanned:
"He is a genius."
@Tracker shared:
" I once tried something like this to stay awake since I was sleepy , when I went back to the vehicle it was worse because is even then tired which accelerated everything."
Media-cultured driver prevents accident with infamous microphone
In another story, Briefly News reported about a truck driver who prevented an accident with a TikTok trend.
The gent saw danger approaching as he drove to his destination. He saw two reckless truck drivers battling each other out on the road. Instead of popping his little head out of the window to yell at the silly drivers, Stagga pulled out the famous karaoke microphone and yelled at his colleagues to drive safer.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com