An enthusiastic, plump woman dug deep to try to climb over into the back of a stationary heavy-duty truck

@Mrskillmonger1 shared the now-viral clip showing the burly woman tackling the task at hand

The colourful scenes were to the delight of social media users, who raced to the comments for a chuckle

A video of a plump woman trying relentlessly to climb over and into the back of a truck has gone viral. Images: luliia Burmistrova and Su Nitram

Persistence is what you make of it, and one woman who did her best to get over the line — or into a stationary truck — in a video that is making the rounds stands as a shining example.

An X user, @Mrskillmonger1, shared the clip of the incredible scenes that show the burly woman with a larger-than-life zest digging deep to try to make it over.

Woman tries to get over into truck

Aptly, the caption read:

"Nothing will stop me."

And so, nothing did, although it got a bit much towards the end of the 45-second clip, leaving the energised woman with no choice but to call it a day.

The video starts with the woman, wearing a loose-fitting dress, trying to climb over and into the back of the parked Code 14 truck.

She is seen holding on to its tailgate and stretching her legs interchangeably as she tries to make it over.

Meanwhile, two other female voices are heard cackling and dishing out warnings to her.

"Ube care, utlowa. Yass, girl. Utlowa! (Be careful, you are going to fall!)"

A second, smaller-framed woman appears and effortlessly leaps onto the cargo bed. A few seconds follow of her trying to help the burly lass, grabbing her left leg and foot and stretching it further.

It came as little surprise as the effort, tried as two minor children also looked on, proved futile.

Locals cackle over colourful scenes

The peculiar video attracted almost 962,000 views, 3200 likes, 1200 bookmarks and 950 reposts as netizens chuckled away.

Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring forth the most interesting responses to the post.

@cab_delivery wrote:

"Her man is really struggling to reach Canaan."

@JeanMiaka said:

"Where is the truck driver? He should come and help her."

@TAmothosola added:

"The problem is the dress."

@Mankae_Thabiso mentioned:

"Yena, she's eager."

