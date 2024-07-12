A young man living in Mzansi shared his journey of starting from the bottom

The independent chap shared pictures of his home in a popular Facebook group

Jonah was confident enough to share his humble beginnings online, which netizens appreciated

An independent man living in Mzansi shared his humble beginnings on a popular Facebook group.

A young and proud, independent man shared his humble beginnings on a popular Facebook group. Image: @Jonah Akachwuku

Source: Facebook

The group is filled with content from those who feel confident enough to post their humble belongings.

Mzansi, man, starting from the bottom

Home ownership is one of any man's most outstanding, a man on Facebook proved the truth in this as he showed off his home. The pride and joy of owning your own space are unmatched.

A proud gent on Facebook, Jonah, showed his humble beginnings in a favoured group. The man is unafraid to be seen staring from the bottom as the only way is up.

Jonah captioned his post:

“At my peaceful place, humble beginnings, please wish me well.”

See the post below:

Independent Mzansi man proud

Jonah has a neat sleeping area with a mattress covered in beige linen. The gent also has a kitchen with pots and pans, a bathroom and other home essentials.

Netizens sent the independent gent kind messages in the comments:

@Esther Prosper applauded the young man:

"Smart kid. You first buy indomie keep."

Sharon Praise was impressed:

"I like this."

@Pontsho Litsoane felt proud of the fella:

"Keep it up."

@Jephthah Olisaemeka gave a quick and useful tip:

"Try get coordination."

@Omale Ruth wished for her own home:

"Make God do my own too for me oh."

Source: Briefly News