A TikTok account holder plugged South African homeowners with a couch suitable for small apartments

The video showed that the couch costs R5000 and is sold at a furniture business in Gauteng

Social media users headed to the comment section with mixed reactions about the price and quality

People shared their opinions regarding a R5000 couch deemed suitable for small apartments. Images: @tunein74 / TikTok, Tim Robberts / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sometimes, renting an apartment means you have to think smaller when it comes to furniture, which may pose a challenge. However, it seems there is an affordable solution.

The TikTok account Mzansi Tunein, which uses the handle @tunein74, shared a video of an L-shaped couch that costs South African shoppers only R5000. According to the account holder, the furniture (decorated with matching scatter cushions) can be found at Double Click Factory Direct in Gauteng.

In the video, it informed online users:

"A plug for those who have small apartments."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to R5000 couch

While the audio for the TikTok post shared that the person was obsessed with the couch, others took to the comment section to express their thoughts about the quality of the furniture.

@sosabiggunz told the online community:

"The quality is giving a fair price."

@feriyaalmckenzie wrote in the comments:

"Cheap material won't last a year. No quality."

On the other hand, some social media users had no problem with the couch.

Drawing comparisons to other couches with the same design, @aunty.noyah wrote:

"So affordable."

@janinedv93, who does not live in the northern parts of the country, sadly shared in the comments:

"Cape Town always misses out."

Lady shares R6000 couch she ordered vs what she got

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed a R6000 couch she ordered at a store compared to what she received when it arrived at her home.

Instead of 14 vertical channel tufts, the woman received a couch with 10, making the grey velvet furniture more of a two-seater than a three-seater. In addition to the smaller make, the piece of furniture was also damaged.

Abdul Dollie, who has been in the upholstery industry for 14 years, spoke to Briefly News about vertical tufting and the damage on the couch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News