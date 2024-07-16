A presumably Asian woman in South Africa showed off her love for Mzansi's music

The TikTokker uploaded a video of herself adorably singing Amaphupho by Lwandlunkulu

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding her for her good pronunciation

An Asian lady in Mzansi stunned netizens with an 'Amaphupho' rendition. Images: @shanshan_in_sa

A video of an Asian woman in South Africa singing a Zulu song has gone viral. Netizens are impressed by the lady.

TikTok user @shanshan_in_sa, uploaded a video of herself singing the popular song, Amaphupho by Lwandlukulu. The woman's pronunciation of the Zulu words was impressive.

The artist took to the comment section and thanked the content creator for singing her song. Shanshan responded to Lwandlunkulu saying that she liked the song without even knowing the meaning.

"When first time I heard it I liked it without knowing the meaning."

Asian woman sings isiZulu song

Watch the TikTok video below

Netizens love the woman's efforts

The video garnered over Four million views, with many online users cheering the woman.

@Preshruk laughed:

"Who else can’t stop laughing enjoying stru."

@Chanice commented:

"Hey, I love your videos, please do amantombazane by Samthing Soweto please."

@sphelelefana said:

"Gradually, isiZulu will be the most spoken language internationally ."

@Anathi Ratshi loved:

"You have gained a follwer ke sana."

@Angy liked:

"I like the fact that she'strying, practice makes perfect. I like her already you've gained a follower."

@Mira Selebete adored:

"I love it... keep going girl I truly love people appreciating other cultures."

@Thuto G stanned:

"Yes wena gal♥️♥️♥️."

@Loli❤️ was envious:

"At least you know the lyrics tshomi I dont."

@xolane Hlophe wrote:

" Please fast forward her speed X2 you will thank me later ."

@khazimla said;

"I think I saw you at China mall."

Man stuns with isiZulu song

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who went viral on TikTok after singing in isiZulu.

@cebolenkosisamuel posted a video of a man singing in isiZulu. The video was viral since the singer looked like he was of European descent but sang an isiZulu song like it was his home language. Netizens joked, saying the gent could keep the land.

