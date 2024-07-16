A grandmother showed the utmost love to her grandson and cooked porridge for him

The gogo said that she woke up around 5am to make the porridge and further guaranteed the gent that he would enjoy it

The online community reacted to the video, with many admiring how the woman loves the man

A loving elderly woman cooked porridge in the early hours of the morning and dished for her grandson.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @siyandambhele5, the gogo can be seen coming to the content creator's room with porridge. The woman made it with love as she told her grandson that she woke up around 5am to make it.

The lovely woman, still in her sleepwear guaranteed her son that he would enjoy it. She adorably said her goodbyes as she went back to go on about her things in the house. The grandson's bedroom is outside.

Gogo adorably makes porridge for grandson

Watch the lovely TikTok video below:

Netizens love grandmother's kind gesture

The video garnered over One million views, with many online users adoring the gogo and her relationship with her grandson.

@Zaza adored:

"She just told that she loves you without saying it."

@Nono was entertained:

"Quarter past five!! . Gogo doesn't sleep."

@Maggy expressed:

"She really loves you she doesn't wanna leave."

@Ncobie Samkie Mthombeni commented:

"You are blessed ."

@dee shorts tshepieyyy said:

"I watched this 5 times❤️‍."

@Mtungwa was touched:

"Everytime I see your videos I cry cause my grandmother used to so the same thing for me. ngimukhumbula everyday ."

@khithaaviwezantsi shared:

"My granny fries chips for us, that’s her strongest love language."

@G I N G E R loved:

"Grandparents should be forever ❤️❤️."

Gogo hilariously rejects grandson's samoosas

In another story, Briefly News reported about a grandmother rejecting her grandson's samoosas.

A TikTok video shared by her grandson @siyandambhele5 shows him bringing her a plate of tasty samoosas and sauce, which she receives with much gratitude. But his mistake was to tell the gogo that he wasn't going to buy her KFC as he initially promised. The grandma hilariously rejected the samoosas.

