A loving father made sure that he spread love and humour while his son was still on holiday

The gentleman hilariously barged into his boy's room and woke him up, telling him that no one sleeps past 10am in his house

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the dad entertaining

A dad woke up his son with love and humour. Images: @PictureNet Corporation, @The Good Brigade

Many students are probably thankful that the winter break is over. One University of Fort Hare attendee was woken up by his dad before he wanted to.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @seeakholwa, the gent is sleeping peacefully when his dad decides to barge in the room hilariously waking him up. The chap was not having it but his father wouldn't let him go.

The loving dad said that no one in his house should sleep past a certain time. He hilariously reminded his son that his house is not Fort Hare where he sleeps until whatever time he likes.

Dad hilariously wakes son up

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the father's mood

The video garnered over 200k views, with many laughing at how the father woke up his son and adored their relationship.

@Themba wrote:

"At least he woke up with a smile on his face."

@Radebe97 asked:

"Am I the only one who wants to use this as a motivation."

@SV wondered:

"Why are Xhosa dads all the same? "

@Nelly admired:

"I love uTyma."

@Yanela Situnda adored:

"The love in this family is evident for all to see."

@Tariq expressed:

"I love parents ."

@Chulumanco Chus Bee was entertained:

"Your father is such a mood ."

@phumzzz felt envious:

"I need him to wake me up like this."

@Mthimbeni Mayeza❤️ said:

"Look at that smile and laughter? If I was a man and got a chance to be a dad I wouldn’t miss that for anything yhoo."

