Students from Parktown Boys' High School took the internet by storm when they performed a viral diss track

The boys gathered outside with members of the school's band to sing Not Like Us by American rapper Kendrick Lamar

Some social media users loved the boys' rendition of the song, while others thought differently

Parktown Boys' High School learners showed people their take on one of Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks aimed at Drake. Images: @parktownboysband

The hype surrounding the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef is not ending soon.

Recently, learners from Johannesburg's Parktown Boys' High School entertained the internet by performing Kendrick's hit track Not Like Us with their band. Uploading the video on TikTok (@parktownboysband), a small group of boys started with the signature, "Psst. I see dead people,' before members of the brass band started playing the song's popular beat.

The rest of the students then chant the chorus while another bangs on the drums, adding to the infectious spirit.

Watch the video below:

Kendrick Lamar releases Not Like Us music video

The multi-award-winning American rapper released the much-anticipated music video for one of his diss tracks against Canadian rapper Drake on 4 July, America's Day of Independence.

The catchy song aimed to squash the rumours Drake mentioned on his diss tracks, expose his truths through visuals, and gather his hometown, Compton, to band together for the music video.

Netizens react to Parktown Boys' performance

With over 18 million views and counting, tens of thousands of app users rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the high schoolers' rendition of the diss track. Some applauded the youngsters' energy, while others thought the performance needed work.

Paraphrasing Kendrick, @jasonjohn201 wrote in the comments:

"This is what Kendrick meant when he said, 'You do it for the entertainment while I do it for the culture.'"

@ss1llyzz applauded the boys:

"I think this goes hard. They're having fun and recreating the music. Keep it up."

Giving the boys their props, @ula_thuswa said:

"A for effort."

@remy._.boy shared their opinion of the rendition:

"This made me forget what the song sounds like."

A confused @pierdola5623 wrote:

"Okay, I might have hearing problems, but I heard something else than 'They not like us.'"

@wooblock1 told the online community:

"It sounds like it's in the wrong key."

Queen's College Boys' schoolkid sings to brothers

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a little boy from Queen's College Boys' School who sang to his brothers, who were happy to participate.

In the clip, the young boy leads them into a viral TikTok chant made famous by Wynberg schoolboys. People could not stop raving about the children in the video.

