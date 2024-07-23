A viral video of a toddler preferring a new friend over their mom has delighted social media users

The clip, shared by @madliser, shows the baby bonding joyfully with another woman, leading to a flurry of humorous and heartwarming comments

Netizens joked about the baby's choice, with remarks about securing the land and sensing a pure heart

The playful scenario has resonated widely, sparking a blend of humour and relatable insights into children's affections. Images: @madliser.

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming yet humorous video that has taken social media by storm, a toddler has shown an unexpected preference for a new friend over their mom.

The video, originally shared on social media, captures the child interacting joyfully with another woman.

The video posted by @madliser sparked a series of witty comments and laughter online.

The stranger smites baby

The footage shows the baby enamoured with the new friend, leaving mom behind as they bond effortlessly.

The playful and innocent scenario has resonated with many, leading to comments that blend humour with relatable insights into children's unpredictable affections.

Toya♥️ commented:

"Umuntu ozoba yimpimpi at work uyambona 😂😂😂😂" [The baby looks like someone who will be a snitch at work 😂😂😂😂]

Romana noted the baby was ready to hit the road:

"More like ngihamba nomlungu🤭🤭" [More like I'm going with the white person 🤭🤭]

Modiba Advice Mokgathi jokingly said:

"Ngwana o iponetse First additional language (FAL)🤣" [The child has found a First Additional Language teacher 🤣]

Ntha Bii also noted:

"The kid is trying to secure the land😂😂😂"

palesamotsoenengm gushed over the two:

"Baby's communication with the person's heart first.....🥰"

First Born Ya Papa❤️ said:

"O bona stoko sa legowa 😂😭😭" [Look at that baby choosing the white lady 😂😭😭]

LeoDee88 noted:

"The white lady has a beautiful and pure heart, hence this baby is so comfortable. Kids can sense that. Askies mommy for losing to the white lady 😂🤣"

Source: Briefly News