A young girl had the experience of her life when she had to use a bread slicer machine

The lady hilariously had no idea how to use the machine, she placed the bread on the wrong side

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and making funny jokes

A young lady was captured in a video using a bread slicer for the first time. The recording left netizens in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by Onalerona Tsolo (@cooliownah), a young lady is in the store trying to slice a loaf of bread in the bread slice machine. However, she found it to be tricky since it was her first time using it.

The young lady can be seen trying to figure out the machine. She hilariously placed the bread the wrong way. She placed it on the side where it was supposed to be coming out after it went through the machine blades.

In the comments, the TikTokker said they ended up calling a lady from the store to help them. However, she couldn't capture her because she was not sure if she was going to like it.

"Didn’t capture it cause I didn’t know if the lady that helped us would be happy with being in the video or not. 😩"

Young lady hilariously fails to use bread slicer

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by girl's struggle with bread slicer machine

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Coochie Boyy 🩶🦂 wrote:

"Haven’t used a bread slicer since primary school 🤣 me and my friends only used it because we’d buy chips and share the bread. Good times 🥹☝🏻."

@CJ expressed:

"I haven’t seen this machine in a minute 😭."

@... commented:

"At least you were with someone, me I was alone , I tried, I couldn't, I gave up and left."

@April🫧🌸🎈 laughed:

"I'm howling!!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭"

@Henna Penna said:

"🤣🤣My anxiety could NEVER."

