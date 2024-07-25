A gentleman in Cape Town couldn't help but drive behind a Chery Tiggo just to see its hazards turn on

The gent did the trick on an N2, hilariously saying that he was not able to brush off his naughty thoughts

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and saying they would also do the trend

A gent joined the hilarious Chery Tiggo trend. Images: @PEDRO PARDO, @pixelfit

A Cape Town naughty driver decided to drive closer to a Chery Tiggo to set off its hazards.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @leeashtonh, he is driving on the N2 in Cape Town. In front of him, there is a Chery Tiggo 7 or 8 SUV. The naughty man drives close behind it and the Tiggo's hazards go off.

According to the TikTokker when one drives too close behind the Chery Tiggo 8 or 7, its hazards automatically go on. The naughty man did this intentionally saying that he couldn't hold himself. He then proceeds to hilariously apologise to the driver in his caption.

"Apologies to the driver for setting off your hazards. Couldn't help myself."

Man sets off Chery Tiggo's hazards by driving closer to it

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the driver's naughty act

The video raked over 30k likes, with many online users finding the naughty driver's behaviour funny.

@TJ wrote:

"Cherry hazards, Mr Price Mic. All in the wrong country 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Oreratile Lekalakala commented:

"Now I have to drive around looking for a Chery 😭😭."

@A_M shared:

"Lol , I deactivated mine after I saw this trend!! and this one guy followed me and asked if my chery is from Temu 😂😂😂."

@TeePay laughed:

"😂 You guys are a menace."

@K_ said:

"I'm a culprit shame, I do it always 😂😂😂."

