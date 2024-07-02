A woman was bold enough to let the people know that she is off the market and is in love with her husband, Cbu

The lady displayed her relationship status on her vehicle's number plate, catching other driver's attention on the road

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the woman loves her man loudly and bold

A lady displays her relationship status on her car number plate and netizens love it.

A video of a car that had a number plate that revealed the owner's relationship status has been making rounds on social media. The woman let it known that she is married.

In the video uploaded by @thobs_s, the content creator was driving behind the car when she and the other people noticed the number plate. The number plate was letting people know that the car's owner was married to Cbu.

"Mka Cbu." (Cbu's wife).

The TikTok user and the other people in the car loudly stanned the woman for the bold move. They also felt envious. They wished for the type and level of romantic relationship.

"Whatever ma'am said in her prayers."

Lady displays relationship status on car's number plate

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers envious of the woman's loud love

The video garnered over 400k views, with many people applauding the woman for loving her husband so loudly. Some wished for that type of marriage - loving loud and beyond.

@Mdu Mchunu wrote:

"I guess MKA MDU will also look this beautiful ."

@Makhumalo0280 joked:

"She never said no prayer...she just has a grandma who don't sleep and works overtime ."

@MAX MGADI commented:

"Let this be a thing ."

@Sneakers_Central felt envious:

"Sbwl."

@Ndlunkulu_sa stanned:

"♥️Washa ."

@Tebogo Kgosana said:

"Lol the way that man makes me dizzy Nna ke capable shame."

