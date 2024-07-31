A little dog was captured in a TikTok video chasing a car after presumably being abandoned

It was not clear where the incident happened or why was the puppy being abandoned by its owners

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their sadness over the situation

A little puppy refused to be abandoned in a heartbreaking video. Images: @Alexandra Robins, @Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

A video of a dog chasing a car after being abandoned has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet heartbroken.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @sukuuboy, cars are driving on what seems like a highway. The little puppy can be seen chasing after one particular vehicle. According to the TikTokker, the dog was abandoned by the people in that particular car.

But it chased after them, refusing to be abandoned. It is not clear where the incident occurred or what ended up happening to the little dog.

Dog chases car after being abandoned

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TikTokkers express hurt over the video

The video garnered over 2k likes, with many online users expressing their sadness over the situation.

@Bubbly❣️ said:

"So damn heartbreaking 💔😭😭😭."

@happyme😀😀😀😀 was hurt:

"That dog love them so much shame but they don't no there love of n dog for n family 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢."

@Pules ROD was sad:

"Painful."

@prince goddy m wrote:

"This is me when u truly loved someone not knowing they got a different plan for you leaving u behind when you need them the most such is life."

@chulu commented:

"Very sad 💔💔💔."

@Chege Njonjo shared:

"I've never kept a dig ir any other pet but i feel for this dog, it's so heartbreakking.☹️."

@endless grace said:

"I don't like this only if they knew how it feels to be abandoned by the ones you love the most."

Township dog relaxes on top of roof

In another story, Briefly News reported about a kasi dog that was captured relaxing on top of a roof.

A user named @buzzmz uploaded a video showing a bright and sunny day. The weather was perfect for a relaxing day at the beach. However, one kasi dog had a different idea, it decided to enjoy the beautiful weather in its own way.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News