One babe shared her stunning winter clothing from Temu that left many people in awe of the hun items

The TikTok clip went viral online, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens loved the stunner clothing haul as they rushed to the comments section to gush over them

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman showcased her fabulous outfits, which she purchased from Temu, and the online community went wild.

A woman in Cape Town showed off her winter fashion clothes from Temu in a TikTok video. Image:@octaviamua

Source: TikTok

Hun shares winter clothes from Temu

This young lady from Cape Town plugged South Africans with winter fashion finds from Temu. The woman who goes by the TikTok handle @octaviamua unveiled various outfits she bought from the popular online store.

@octaviamua showed off her fit: a pair of white pants with a black polo neck, a white jersey, and a small white bag with black heels. The hun then paired the white pants with a white off-the-shoulder polo neck, and she looked stunning!

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She showcased various other outfits that peeps could slay during the winter season.

Take a look at woman winter fashion clothing from Temu below:

SA is in awe of the woman's winter clothing

Many loved the lady's winter haul from Temu as they flocked to the comments section to gush over her items, while others were ready to order their own.

Sheilla Sibanda said:

"Looking beautiful my queen and how are the customs?"

To which the hun responded by saying:

"Thank you so much. Customs is dependent on the weight of your package and amount, bare in mind the New Tariffs."

Annie Lee Mtambo expressed:

"It’s giving makoti."

Tracey was impressed:

"The all-white outfit is sick. In fact, they are all so gorgeous!

Cathrine Kate Nyamz commented:

"Running to Temu now, I have been influenced!"

Cape Town woman plugs SA with winter clothing in video, leaving Mzansi in awe

Briefly News previously reported that a lady shared an impressive clothing plug on TikTok.

TikTok user @zaravdv showed off the stunning winter clothing she came upon while window shopping during her spare time. The young lady stumbled on a store selling cute winter fashion pieces, from different types of pants to jerseys, scarves, boots and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News