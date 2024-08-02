“It’s Gorgeous”: Stunner Shares The Fix Finds, SA Falls in Love

A woman plugged social media users with the clothing items she saw while shopping at The Fix

She tried on three different outfits, but it was the bodycon dress that people fell in love with

People took to the TikTok video's comment section to compliment the woman's taste in fashion

Content creator Mitchelle Karoro gave people a look at what she saw at The Fix. Images: @mitchelle_karoro

A woman plugged fashion lovers with a few stylish items she saw at a local fashion store.

Radio presenter and content creator Mitchelle Karoro took to her TikTok account (@mitchellekaroro) to show people the garments she saw at The Fix. In the clip, the fashion fanatic tried on a few pieces of clothing to make the perfect outfits.

First, she tried on a sleeveless white crop top and knee-length denim shorts, which she said were R199.99 and R349.99, respectively. Then, Mitchelle fit on a striped and collared short-sleeved crop top and black cargo pants. She shared in the comments that the top was R200 and the pants R400.

Lastly, the woman modelled a black bodycon dress that cost R200.

The Fix fashion finds wow social media users

Fashion lovers rushed to Mitchelle's comment section to shower her with compliments after seeing her try on different stylish outfits.

@kunny_07 was nothing short of amazed with what they saw in the video and wrote:

"The Fix can have my banking details and my cards."

@anitasitholempono commented on the last outfit and said to Mitchelle:

"The black dress on you is fire."

A disappointed @boikanyomonyemangene told the online community:

"The problem is I don't have the body for that dress, and it's gorgeous."

@bulelwa_f shared their thoughts about the denim garment and said:

"I love the shorts. I’m going to get them for work."

