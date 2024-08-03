A young lady who is hungry for education and is fighting tooth and nail for her future has shared her hard journey

The student said that she was kicked out of res due to not having funding and she opted to sleep in the library toilets

The girl said going home is not an option because the situation is worse there, she eats in the bins

An unfunded student shared a heartbreaking journey. Images: @ithembalamantungwa4/ TikTok, @Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images

A young lady who is seeking a bright future by all means has shared her heartbreaking story.

@hembalamantungwa4 took to her TikTok account and shared her hard journey as a student who has no funding. The young lady was rejected by NSFAS. However, she continued with her studies despite that.

Young girl shares life as unfunded student

It got to a point where she was kicked out of res. She opted to sleep in the library toilets and go out to the bins to look for food in the middle of the night. Going back home is not an option for her because the situation is worse there.

Student eats in bins

In one of the videos, she uploaded, the young lady is in a toilet with her suitcase, sitting on the floor with a fleece - sad. She said life is getting harder every day. One could imagine the emotional strain the girl must be having and the cold nights she spends in the cold toilets.

The student turned off comments on her TikTok. It is not clear which university she is from.

"The struggle is real. Somedays you spend the whole day without eating because you have no food, and the situation back home is worse."

Watch the TikTok video below:

