After getting involved in a car accident, a local lady shared what had happened after the unfortunate incident

She was unhappy with the outcome after contacting her insurance company and how her lawyers handled the situation

While still paying for the wrecked car, the woman decided that she would buy another mode of transportation

A woman thought she did not get the help she needed after her car accident. Images: @tshepisotee30

Source: TikTok

A woman was nothing but smiles after she bought herself a posh car. However, her happiness slowly faded after she felt she received little help from professionals following her car accident.

Using the name Tshepi on TikTok, the woman took to her account (@tshepisotee30) to share her journey from buying a brand-new, self-driving BMW in 2021 to getting involved in a car crash years later.

How a woman's life changed after her car accident

In her video, Tshepi shared that her "life took a U-turn" when her car (which she called Baby Girl) approached a sharp curve and went off the road.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"There was an oil leak afterwards. Another car went through the same situation in less than 30 minutes," she added.

Tshepi also noted that the insurance company she was with rejected her claim and asked her questions, making her feel cornered. She then went the legal route. However, that didn't help her situation.

The woman shared in her video:

"I don't know why I paid two representatives when I was given the option to choose one representative.

"I paid for everything. Asking about the progress of the case was worth R150 (which Palesa did more than five times over two months)."

Despite the struggles and feeling like her lawyers could have done more, Tshepi bought another car and shared that she is still going strong.

She added in her post's caption:

"Many lessons were learned throughout this journey. It’s very sad. My heart skips a beat whenever I see that debit order go off. I don't wish this on anyone. In my opinion, insurance and lawyers are a scam at times."

Watch the video of Tshepi's reality below:

Woman crashes bae's VW

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Pretoria woman who shared a baffling story about crashing her boyfriend's Volkswagen car while on her way to buy bread.

While her partner was not upset about the unfortunate situation, he was more annoyed with the courtesy car he received.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News