A South African man has taken to social media to share what he believes to be five of the country's most bizarre laws.

The video, posted by user @garfieldzar, has quickly gone viral, sparking a wave of reactions from amused and sceptical netizens.

Five laws that he considers particularly strange

In the video, he shared a list of laws he thought were unusual:

It’s illegal to swear in public – According to him, doing so could even land you in jail.

Public displays of affection (PDA) are illegal for those under 16 – Apparently, young love is best kept behind closed doors.

Men don’t have to take responsibility for their children unless they want to – A claim many scratched their heads.

It’s illegal to bring bears onto beaches, a law that left viewers wondering where a bear would be found in South Africa.

Transporting sheep in a taxi is illegal – A peculiar rule that raised more questions than answered.

Mzansi made fun of the bogus laws

As the video circulated, Mzansi couldn’t help but poke fun at the outlandish claims:

While @garfieldzar’s list of “weird” laws in South Africa may not hold up to legal scrutiny, it has undoubtedly given many South Africans a good laugh.

@uncleaunty__ humorously joked:

"The laws in South Africa are just suggestions."

Another user, @𝓫𝓵𝓾💌, was particularly perplexed by the third "law," commenting:

"The third one???😔 this is why we don’t take Father’s Day seriously."

The video’s mention of public swearing elicited a particularly cheeky response from @ManQ🇿🇦, who noted:

“Mara, they swear in Parliament 😭😂💯”

Meanwhile, @ka_gi_so sarcastically asked:

“Does the government know about the laws?😭”

The idea of bears on beaches was especially amusing to netizens. @🎀 Princess Mafia 💸 joked:

“Who's gonna bring a bear to the beach 😂😂”

Another user, @Ridhaa, questioned the reality of the claims, asking:

“What South Africa do you live in 😭💀”

The dubious nature of the list was a common theme in the reactions, with several users questioning whether @garfieldzar was even talking about the same country they live in. PK commented:

“Not in the South Africa I live in.”

@Motshabi Linda added:

“In which South Africa 😭?”

The humour continued with comments about the supposed law against transporting sheep in taxis. One user, .3, wittily inquired:

“Quick, do the sheep have to be alive or dead when in the taxi... asking for a friend.”

Finally, ayolile🍃 shared a personal experience that contrasted with the claim about public swearing:

“A cop in public has sworn at me before 😭”

