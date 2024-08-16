A South African woman took to TikTok to show app users the gorgeous dress she purchased from Ackermans

The garment, which was an iconic wrap dress, boasted a floral print with shades of pink and purple

Fashion enthusiasts loved what the woman wore and shared their eagerness to get the dress themselves

A beauty showed people the stunning dress she bought from Ackermans. Images: @chantelle_ritha

Spring, here we come! A fashion-forward woman showed she was ready for the warmer days after showcasing a beautiful dress she bought from a local store at Cresta Mall in Gauteng.

Floral perfection

The young lady, who uses the handle @chantelle_ritha on TikTok, uploaded a clip of herself wearing a printed wrap dress from Ackermans. The floral garment boasted shades of pink and purple, with hints of yellow.

Showing off the features of her outfit, @chantelle_ritha tied the pieces of fabric on the dress together before giving a quick pose.

Watch the video below:

Ackermans' dress interests Mzansi fashion lovers

On its way to half a million views, the lady's video has had many social media users heading to the comment section to express their love for the garment.

@nompumeleloshib was one of those people, writing:

"I'm sorry, what? Ackermans is that girl."

Eager to get their hands on the dress, @zesty_zizi commented:

"I love it. I want it. I've got to have it. You look gorgeous."

@kagiso1ramps shared in the comment section:

"I tried it on and looked crazy. It's not for my body. It really looks good on you."

@phindz29 paid the woman compliments and said:

"I want this. It is such a gorgeous dress. Sis, you look stunning."

@patbuthelezee, who tried looking for the garment, shared with online users:

"Yho, it's not even online. Now I must be a bunny on a treasure hunt and hop two every Ackermans."

@sisa_fikeni, who was fortunate to get their hands on the Ackermans item, said:

"This is my favourite item in my closet right now."

Woman plugs Mzansi with stylish Ackermans items

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who took to TikTok to share with the rest of South Africa what she had found at Ackermans Woman.

While some loved the clothes in the video, others complained about the comfort and fit of the shoes.

