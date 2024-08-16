A R1 e-hailing fare promo led to a video of the driver asking @sethumgoqii for an additional R4

This sparked a debate on social media about fare promotions and driver compensation.

E-hailing driver Mpho Senoko stated that drivers are compensated for promotional fares, though not always fully

A R1 e-hailing fare promo led to a viral video where the driver asked for an extra R4. Images: @sethumgoqii.

Source: TikTok

A hun paid an e-hailing driver R1 following a passenger's promo, which led to a significant fare discount.

The driver was seemingly disappointed with the fare price and even asked @sethumgoqii to add R4 more and pay R5 at least.

Driver asks for more money

The driver can be heard asking @sethumgoqii for more money in the video despite the promotional fare.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video quickly gained attention on social media, stirring conversations about fare promotions and driver compensation:

Speaking to Briefly News, e-hailing driver Mpho Senoko said all drivers were compensated for these promo rides; however, not everyone received the total amount.

"Some drivers have expressed frustration about the promotional pricing, which they feel needs to adequately cover the costs of operating their vehicles, including fuel and maintenance."

Mzansi jokes about the new promo rides

The video has sparked a flurry of comments from social media users, reflecting a range of reactions.

@Nokwanda Sithole expressed her concerns, saying:

“Mina ngivele ngasaba, you request this R1” [I was hesitant to request R1.]

@Samu noted:

“But these companies pay yonke leyomali mina I don’t know ukuthi why besilwa” [But these companies pay all that money, I don’t know why we are fighting.]

This sentiment was echoed by user @kgothatsokg770, who suggested that drivers might be reimbursed for promotional fares:

“One of the drivers told me that they get that money back."

On the other hand, some users voiced frustration about the fairness of the promotional fares. @Pfunani Nwa’Baloyi Bvuma commented:

“But is promotion is not fair mina I will never pay them at R1 just imagine the how much did he spend for petrol hao he bathong” [But the promotion is not fair, I will never pay them R1, just imagine how much he spent on petrol.]

@Sharon Mokase added:

"😭😭this is not fair guys😭at all.. yooo” [This is not fair at all.]

Woman shares unusual safety tip for e-hailing rides in a video

Briefly News reported that a Mzansi lady showed women her go-to weapon for protection when she got into e-hailing cabs.

The TikTok footage captived online users, generating many views and thousands of likes and comments.

Social media users reacted to the clip and rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News