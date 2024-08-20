A lawyer spent R1,500 on toiletries at Clicks, sparking a social media discussion about the rising cost of personal care

Her shopping vlog, which included skincare and makeup, resonated with many who shared their struggles and cost-saving tips

The video highlighted the financial challenges of maintaining a beauty routine in today’s economy

A lawyer's video shows her R1 500 toiletries purchased from Clicks, including skincare and makeup. Images: @becomingadvocatengobeni.

A young lawyer recently shared her experience of spending R1 500 on toiletries at Clicks, sparking a wave of reactions from social media users.

The lawyer, known online as @becomingadvocatengobeni, posted a shopping vlog showcasing her haul, which included various skincare and personal care products.

Skincare shopping at Clicks

In the video, @becomingadvocatengobeni highlighted her purchases, including a Neutrogena mist toner, moisturiser, Eucerin sunscreen, toothpaste, roll-on, exfoliating gloves, body scrub, and even some makeup from Mr Price.

The video resonated with many who could relate to the high costs of maintaining a beauty routine, especially in today’s economy:

The video has sparked a broader discussion about the rising cost of living and how it affects daily expenses, particularly for personal care.

Peeps reacted to the items she got

While some find ways to manage through bulk buying and seeking out deals, others continue to feel the pinch as prices soar.

The reactions were swift and empathetic. Social media user @Teenlifecoach_lebodube echoed the sentiments of many who find it challenging to afford these essentials:

"Toiletries are so expensive 😭😭😭"

Another user, @Mthembu Phiwe, humorously reflected on the financial struggle of keeping up with personal care expenses:

"Lapho, I'm waiting for Clicks playground ngoba. I can't afford all this."

Others' cost-saving strategies also came to light. @Angelface shared:

"This is why I bulk buy on Black Friday weekend 😭😭😭😭"

Another commenter, @Zulu, explained how they prioritise skincare over groceries, stating:

"I care for my skin before groceries when a Candidate Attorney😂😂 nhizolamba and eat at work because our Principal offered breakfast and lunch."

Others chimed in with advice on finding better deals. @Ma_Thandyy mentioned:

"Yhuu, I need to go check that quick face bag. I've been eyeing it, but the price... also, the gloves are R17 at Pep if we're looking to save some coins."

The conversation also touched on the challenges of managing specific skin conditions. @Nosii Babe shared her struggles, saying:

"My son une eczema, Mina acne I'm not breathing 😭😭😭😭 close to R2,500 we're only four."

@Shorty❤️ summed up the experience of many with a mix of humour and frustration:

"I spent 2k yesterday, yhoo. Being a lady is a scam 😂"

