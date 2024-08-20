A man bought takeaways for his neighbour's dog, whom he described as deserving to be "treated like a king" for guarding their yard and cars

The video of the act, shared by @the_ochestrator325, quickly went viral, sparking both praise and humorous comments from social media users

His gesture highlights a strong sense of community and respect for the roles animals play in our lives

A man has gone viral after treating his neighbour’s dog to a meal as a token of appreciation for guarding their property. Images: @the_ochestrator325.

Source: TikTok

A man has gained attention for buying takeaways for his neighbour's dog, a gesture that has captured the internet's imagination.

The act was shared in a video posted by @the_ochestrator325. The video shows the man delivering a meal of pap and meat to the dog, whom he affectionately described as deserving of being "treated like a king."

Man treats neighbour's dog to a meal

The video highlights the man's gratitude to the dog for guarding the yard and vehicles:

@the_ochestrator325 explained that the dog's vigilant presence has contributed to keeping their property safe, and he wanted to show appreciation through this generous act.

Mzansi thanks him but also pokes fun at him

The man's thoughtful gesture highlighted a strong sense of community and respect for animals' role in our lives.

His actions show gratitude and encourage others to recognize and appreciate the unsung heroes in their neighbourhoods

The video quickly went viral, sparking a flood of comments from social media users. @SeePaw_3G said:

"Loluhlobo lwe zinja kuyaluma vele??" [Does this type of dog even bite?]

@Shlelelwe noted:

"Aaw 🥰🥰😂waze wabanelutsandvo xem" (Aaw 🥰🥰😂 you really have a big heart.]

@James.10 commented:

"Bafo bengicela uveze isthombe semoto sifuna ukuthi kube fair🤣🤣🤣🤣" [Bro, please show the car picture, we want it to be fair 🤣🤣🤣🤣]

@Phumlane applauded the man:

"Wenza umsebenzi omuhle bhuti but bengisa cela uyigeze futh" [You’re doing a great job, bro, but can you also wash the dog?]

@Pegasus_2 also stated that:

"Ngyacela bhuti mankuvuma iphakethe umthengele iNexgard 👌" [Please, bro, include a packet of Nexgard for him 👌]

@veelakazi jokingly said one day, the dog would sell the car:

"You boy, one day uzoythengisa leyomoto, ungabomthema umuntu🥺🥺" [One day, this boy will sell that car, don't trust these boys.]

