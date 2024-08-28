“She Was There for Me”: Woman Reunites With Her Supportive High School Teacher

A woman on TikTok shared the touching moment she reunited with her loving high school teacher

The two greeted each other with a hug before the young lady gifted her former educator with chocolates, money and flowers

Many social media users in the comment section shared how emotional the clip made them feel

A young woman reunited with her high school teacher. Images: @kamadikizelahairbeauty

Source: TikTok

Teachers often take on roles extending beyond the classroom, becoming guiding figures and mentors. When one woman reunited with her educator, she was deeply moved, sharing that the woman was her beacon of strength during her teenage years.

An emotional reunion

A woman who uses the handle @kamadikizelahairbeauty on TikTok shared the sweet moment when she reunited with her high school teacher.

The young lady waited on a couch in a room, holding a box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers, with folded money between them. Once the teacher entered, the TikTokker greeted her with a warm hug, causing a few tears to flow.

@kamadikizelahairbeauty shared in the clip:

"She was there for me."

Watch the emotional video below:

Reunion has the internet crying

Hundreds of social media users headed to the woman's comment section to show an outpouring of love, while some shared how emotional the video made them. People also spoke about teachers' role in caring for their students in need.

@user5397293241024 asked the online community:

"Who is crying with me?"

@langamsibi wrote in the comments:

"This is beautiful."

@mellisantmotlatsikgaladi said the clip made them "weep like a baby," adding:

"There was a primary teacher who was there for my little sister after we lost our mother. If I could just find her."

@phopho035 told the young woman with love:

"This says a lot about both of you."

@mlamkhonza3 noted in the comment section:

"The importance of acknowledging the people that backed you during the tough times. Stay blessed, my sister."

@2016lungie felt inspired and said:

"I really want to do this for my primary school teachers."

Student surprises high school teacher

In another uplifting story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who surprised her former high school teacher with a heartwarming gesture.

She brought the educator flowers to thank her for always believing in her, no matter what.

Source: Briefly News