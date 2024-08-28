Heartwarming TikTok Video Shows Grade 11 Pupils' Excitement Over Teacher's New Look
- A Grade 11 teacher’s stylish wig and lashes sparked excitement among her students, leading to a viral TikTok video
- The clip shows the pupils cheering and has garnered widespread praise from Mzansi social media users
- Comments flooded in, with many complimenting the teacher’s stunning makeover
A public school in South Africa recently experienced a delightful moment when a Grade 11 teacher revealed her new look to her students.
The teacher walked into the classroom sporting a stylish wig and glamorous lashes, prompting her learners' immediate and enthusiastic reaction.
Students show excitement in TikTok video
As she entered, the students couldn’t contain their excitement. The room was filled with cheers and screams of approval, showing how much they appreciated their teacher’s new appearance.
The video capturing this sweet exchange quickly made its way onto social media, garnering positive reactions from people across the country:
The video showcased @nomaswazi_’s stunning makeover and highlighted her strong bond with her students.
South Africans approve of the teacher's new look
Mzansi social media users quickly agreed with the students, with many complimenting the teacher’s fresh look. One user, @Buicy Ncapayi, commented:
“You’re beautiful sisi."
Another TikTok user, @Khensani 🌸, admired both the teacher’s style and the atmosphere in the classroom, saying:
“That is why I want to be a teacher so bad. The energy they are giving 👌 very demure 😂”
@Simon, another user, humorously admitted:
“Manje, why am I blushing😁🤭”
While Saint added:
“Mam, you’re a gorgeous, gorgeous woman. I would woo, too—it comes from a genuine place. Those kids adore you. 🥰”
@BiancaMulanga@3 also joined the chorus of compliments, writing:
“O muhle sesi ❤️your smile 😅” [You're beautiful sis.]
SA teacher wows Mzansi in TikTok video
Briefly News reported that a South African teacher gained online fame after a TikTok video showcasing her stylish outfit went viral.
The video features the teacher in a black and white blouse with beige pants and heels. Many netizens flooded the teacher's post with adoration and love as they complimented her good looks and impressive outfit.
Viewers expressed admiration and even humorously wished to return to school just to be her student.
Source: Briefly News
Reitumetse Makwea (Editor) Reitumetse Makwea is a Current Affairs journalist at Briefly News. She has a National diploma, Advanced diploma and Post-graduate diploma in Journalism from the Tshwane University of Technology. She first worked as a student journalist and freelancer for Caxton's Record Noweto and later joined The Citizen News, where she worked for a little over 3 years covering politics, environmental news, business, education, and health. Reitumetse joined Briefly News in 2024. Email: reitumetse.makwea@briefly.co.za