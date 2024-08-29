A man took to social media to showcase his method of saving, and the clip went viral online

A man in South Africa showed off how much he had saved, and the video went viral online, leaving peeps with mixed reactions.

A man flexed his Checkers savings in a TikTok video. Image: Solskin and Oliver Helbig.

Man shows off R13k Checkers savings

TikTok user @sweetdreamsintertainment flexed to the world how much he had saved using his saving Xtra card with a retail store in Mzansi Checkers. The gent was able to save about R13174.

@sweetdreamsintertainment's video captured the attention of many, gearing loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments, causing a huge buzz among netizens.

Watch the footage of the man unveiling his savings.

People react to the man's video

The online community was impressed. They flooded the guy's comments section with inquiries, and some expressed their thoughts.

Jonathancapetown said:

"This is not money saved to withdraw...it's money you saved spending by receiving discounts from using your Checkers card."

Anele added:

"At some point, they have to give us this money or at least let us buy groceries worth the amounts we have."

Mrs_Sashie093 commented:

"Petition for cash back option by checkers: we need back every cent we save."

Charlene wrote:

"Pick pay the best giving back: checkers give you absolutely nothing."

Lerato Malope poked fun at the saying:

"You withdraw with dreams."

