A South African petrol attendant warned local robbers: "We are not afraid of you, just scared of the guns,"

The video, delivered with humour and frustration, has sparked widespread social media reactions, with many finding the attendants forced to dance during a robbery both relatable and amusing

Security expert Johan Burger told Briefly News that there has been a steady surge in petrol station robberies, urging improved security measures

A petrol attendant's heartfelt warning to robbers, captured in a viral video, highlights the fear and frustration faced by workers in South Africa. Image: @spacejay.reaction.

Source: TikTok

A South African petrol attendant's warning to petrol station robbers has gone viral, striking a chord with many who are fed up with the increasing crime rates in the country.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the unidentified man passionately addresses criminals who target petrol stations, specifically pleading with them to leave the petrol attendants alone.

Petrol attendant fed up with robberies

His message in the video was delivered with frustration and humour and resonated with many, noting that the robbers would typically make the attendants dance:

"We are not afraid of you, we are just scared of the guns. I don't know if the other guy is a Zion member or not because he made me dance a religious Zion dance while robbing us."

As crime continues to be a major concern in South Africa, this man's heartfelt plea reminds us of the human cost behind every statistic, calls for empathy, and perhaps even a bit of understanding from those on both sides of the law.

Increase in robberies across the country

Security experts have weighed in on the issue posted by @spacejay.reaction, noting a troubling increase in the frequency of petrol station robberies across South Africa.

Johan Burger, a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), commented on the phenomenon.

"Petrol stations are often targeted due to the cash-heavy nature of the business and the relatively low levels of security compared to other commercial establishments.

"Criminals see these locations as easy targets, where they can quickly intimidate staff and customers with weapons to get what they want."

Burger emphasised the need for improved security measures at petrol stations, including better lighting, CCTV coverage, and increased visibility of security personnel.

"It's crucial for petrol station owners to invest in these deterrents, but there is also a need for stronger collaboration with law enforcement to ensure quick response times when incidents occur."

SA left in stitches over robbery warning

The clip has sparked social media reactions, with users empathising with the man's sentiments and finding humour in his delivery.

Many South Africans were floored by the idea that the man was made to dance a popular Zion religious dance. @Mondli laughed at the forced dance:

"As for Mpoho... Murena wathi uzong gidela igosha ufuna ungafuni boy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣" [God said you will dance for me, whether you like it or not.]

@Oatlegile_KM also commented:

"Taba yao bina mpoho neele taelo my brada😩😭🤣🤣" [The idea of doing the religious dance was an instruction from God.]

@Neo Sepeng also chimed in, laughing at the man’s heartfelt delivery:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂And o bolela ka pelo e botlhoko weits😂😂😂😂💔" [He's saying all this with a broken heart.]

One user, @Bangani, asked:

"Taba ke gore o bile wa o bina mpoho nah ? 😌" [The issue here is actually the fact that you were dancing?]

